Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 4:54 PM CDT until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Chippewa County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
5
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM CDT, Douglas County, Pope County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 5:01 PM CDT until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Grant County, Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:30 PM CDT, Jackson County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Nobles County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Traverse County

Biden ticket spouses to visit Twin Cities, Rochester Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Joe Biden
FOX 9
article

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - SEPTEMBER 01: Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during a visit at Evan G. Shortlidge Academy on September 1, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Dr. Biden visited the sc (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Expand

(FOX 9) - Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff will travel to Minnesota Thursday, the Biden-Harris Campaign announced Sunday.

Biden is former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife and Emhoff is the husband of Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

Biden and Emhoff are scheduled to travel to the Twin Cities and Rochester.

More details about the visit have yet to be released.

Dr. Biden visited Minnesota in September and has already visited Minnesota once in October during this campaign.