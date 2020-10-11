Biden ticket spouses to visit Twin Cities, Rochester Thursday

article

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff will travel to Minnesota Thursday, the Biden-Harris Campaign announced Sunday.

Biden is former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife and Emhoff is the husband of Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

Biden and Emhoff are scheduled to travel to the Twin Cities and Rochester.

More details about the visit have yet to be released.

Dr. Biden visited Minnesota in September and has already visited Minnesota once in October during this campaign.