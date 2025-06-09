Bicyclist fatally struck by light rail train in Minneapolis

article

A bicyclist was hit and killed by a Metro Transit Blue Line train in Minneapolis on Sunday night.

Light Rail Train crash

What happened:

Metro Transit said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at Hiawatha Avenue and 42nd Street.

First responders attempted to provide lifesaving measures, but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about the circumstances of the crash and the victim have not yet been released.

The crash temporarily suspended the Blue Line Light Rail Transit service between Franklin and Ft. Snelling stations, with a replacement bus service put in place.

The Metro Transit Police Department, the Minneapolis Fire Department, and paramedics responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.