Minnesota city named among best places in US for Halloween celebrations

The Brief The City of Anoka has been named as one of the best places for Halloween celebrations and trick-or-treating in the U.S. Anoka is known as the "Halloween Capital of the World" and celebrates the spooky holiday through the month of October. The other cities on the list are known for haunted locations, inspiring horror novels, or having an eerie history.



This Minnesota city has been named one of the best places for Halloween celebrations in the United States.

Halloween celebrations

StudyFinds released a list of the top 5 best U.S. cities for Halloween festivities and trick-or-treating. The list features places known for their eerie pasts, haunted locations, spooky and infamous hotels, or going all out to celebrate Halloween.

Here are the top five U.S. cities for Halloween celebrations:

Salem, Massachusetts Sleepy Hallow, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Anoka, Minnesota Estes Park, Colorado

Why the cities made the list

Anoka, known as the "Halloween Capital of the World," ranked fourth on the list. It is believed to have been the first city in the U.S. to host a Halloween event back in 1920. StudyFinds said the city has renowned Halloween festivals and is home to the nation’s oldest Halloween parade.

The northwest metro city goes all out for the spooky season and features activities through the month of October, including walking ghost tours, haunted houses, and pub crawls. The city also hosts several non-spooky events, such as costume and pumpkin carving contests, parades, bonfires, house decorating contests and more. The city loves Halloween so much there is a coronation ceremony for the Anoka Halloween Royal Ambassadors.

The list also features Estes Park, home to the haunted Stanley Hotel that inspired Stephen King’s novel "The Shining", and Sleepy Hallow, the setting for Washington Irving’s book "Legend of Sleepy Hollow". New Orleans, one of the most haunted cities in the U.S., also made the list, in addition to Salem, home to the infamous 1692 witch trials.

StudyFinds said it complied the list by "consensus picks featured on credible review sites."