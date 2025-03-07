Snowy, icy road conditions lead to fatal crash in Benton County

article

The Brief Authorities say a crash resulted in the death of a 31-year-old woman, and left a 42-year-old woman and 8-year-old child with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Ronneby Road Southeast in Benton County. The road where the crash occurred was covered in ice and snow. The driver lost control of the vehicle and was hit by another driver.



A woman was killed, and two others were injured during a crash on a snowy Benton County road on Wednesday.

Fatal crash in Benton County

What happened:

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on March 5 on Ronneby Road Southeast in Benton County, located east of St. Cloud.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, a 31-year-old woman from Milaca was driving north when her vehicle lost traction on the snow- and ice-covered road, slid sideways across the opposite lane of traffic, and was hit by another driver.

Authorities said the woman was found trapped in her vehicle. First responders removed her and attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 43-year-old woman from Sauk Rapids, and an 8-year-old passenger, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office explained that while the road was clear before and after the crash site, the section where the crash occurred was covered in snow and ice due to the open terrain and gusting winds drifting snow across the roadway.

Deputies said there were no signs of impairment in either driver.

By the numbers:

There have been at least 47 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roads so far this year, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.