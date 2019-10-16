BCA investigating chase that seriously injured driver in northern Minnesota

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a chase in northern Minnesota that left a driver seriously injured.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Todd County sheriff's deputies were involved in a chase that started on County Road 16 near Browerville and ended on Highway 10 in Morrison County, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

The driver involved in the chase was initially taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office said the BCA will be investigating "due to circumstances involved in the pursuit."