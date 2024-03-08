BCA identifies man fatally shot by Wright County deputy during traffic stop

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the man who was fatally shot by a Wright County Sheriff's Deputy in St. Michael on March 2.

The BCA says Wright County Deputy Austin Feenstra fatally shot Jeffrey Chapman, 67, of Albertville, after trying to pull him over for erratic driving around 4:45 a.m. on March 2. Chapman died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation says Feenstra tried to pull Chapman over for erratic driving that included weaving and slowing down, then accelerating suddenly, but Chapman drove for about two blocks before he stopped his car, got out, and walked toward Feenstra.

"Despite Feenstra issuing verbal commands, Chapman continued to approach him. Feenstra kept backing away, but Chapman followed him, at one point pulling out a length of pipe from his waistband," the BCA said. "Feenstra fired his gun, striking Chapman multiple times. Officers performed life-saving care, but Chapman died at the scene."

At the scene, the BCA recovered a nine-inch metal pipe and a cartridge of casings. Feenstra initially said over the radio that Chapman was holding a knife, but then when he was providing medical aid to Chapman he learned it was a pipe, the BCA said. A folding knife was later found in Chapman's car, but it wasn't involved in the incident.

Feenstra has about 10 months of law enforcement experience. He was placed on standard administrative leave.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office does not have body cameras, so there is no footage of the incident. The BCA does have squad cameras that captured "portions" of the shooting, and all available footage is being reviewed as part of the agency's investigation.