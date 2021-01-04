BCA identifies 3 Minneapolis Police officers involved in deadly shooting

article

The Minnesota BCA says three Minneapolis police officers discharged their weapons during a deadly shooting in south Minneapolis Dec. 30.

In a release Monday, the BCA says police sergeant Darcy Klund, a 33-year veteran, officer Jason Schmitt, a 23-year veteran, and officer Paul Huynh, a 6-year veteran all discharged their weapons in the shooting that killed 23-year-old Dolal Idd.

All of the officers involved are on standard administrative leave. No officers were injured in the incident.

The BCA says a handgun was recovered from Idd’s person after the shooting and an assault-style handgun was recovered from his car.

A search warrant obtained by FOX 9 Monday showed officers were conducting a weapons investigation on Idd.