BCA issues endangered missing person alert for man, 43, in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 43-year-old man.
The backstory:
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert late Tuesday night for 43-year-old Jim Vang.
Vang was last seen on April 15 in Brooklyn Park, walking away from the 8100 block of College Park Drive. He has not been seen since.
According to authorities, Vang was last seen wearing red pants, a brown jacket and a black hat. He is described as 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Vang’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.
The Source: This story uses information from an alert issued by the Minnesota BCA.