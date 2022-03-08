BCA looking for car in 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith killing

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a car they believed was involved in the shooting of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith in May 2021.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is trying to find a maroon 2014 Ford Fusion with Minnesota License plate 720 XRP. The BCA says it is possible the license plates have been removed and the car painted a different color.

Trinity was shot while in jumping on a trampoline in a yard in Minneapolis on May 15, 2021. She passed away at the hospital 12 days later.

In February, 19-year-old D’Pree Robinson was arrested for her killing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the car is asked to contact the BCA 877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.