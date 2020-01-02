'Barry ZeVan, the Weatherman' dies at 82

article

Beloved local forecaster, “Barry ZeVan, the Weatherman,” died Wednesday at the age of 82.

ZeVan won over Twin Cities audiences in the 70s and 80s with stints at KSTP-TV and KARE 11. Most recently, he brought his talents to Youtube in a weekly weather show, "Retro Weather," that featured some of his well-known antics. He would stand in front of a map with a black marker, sketching in cold fronts, circling storm areas and scribbling in temperatures. Most famously, he would peek coyishly at viewers over his shoulder as he chatted.

ZeVan was eventually inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Just a few years ago, FOX 9 interviewed him on the FOX 9 Morning Buzz about his memoir, “My Life Among The Giants.”

ZeVan’s family says it is hard to summarize his lasting impact and they know this loss will be wide reaching and felt deeply.

