Barron County UTV crash fatal, authorities say alcohol involvement suspected

A utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash in western Wisconsin over the weekend left the driver in critical condition and its passenger dead, with alcohol and speed being suspected as possible culprits.

On Sunday, June 11, at around 7:24 p.m., the Barron County 911 center received a call of a UTV crash on a trail just south of Cumberland, Wisconsin.

According to a press release provided by authorities, an initial investigation shows a UTV was traveling south on the trail before leaving the trail and striking a tree.

Authorities from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Cumberland Police Department, Cumberland Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Marshfield Medical Ambulance, Barron County First Responders, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and two Life Link Helicopters all responded to the scene of the crash.

Both occupants involved in the crash were extricated from the UTV at the scene.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Comstock, Wisconsin, was flown to Regions Hospital in Minnesota in critical condition. The passenger, a 48-year-old woman also from Comstock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors, according to police.

The accident scene and the case remain under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin DNR.