Backpacker dies hiking in Isle Royale National Park

A backpacker has died after suffering a medical emergency in Isle Royale National Park, the National Park Service announced on Wednesday.

What we know

A 37-year-old woman from Battle Creek, Michigan, died on Monday, August 12, while hiking near Lake LeSage in Isle Royale National Park. The woman, who was hiking with her partner, experienced a sudden medical emergency, causing her condition to deteriorate rapidly.

Officials say she lost consciousness and stopped breathing. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

Call for help

Other hikers in the area managed to contact the Michigan State Police through a 911 text message, which was relayed to the National Park Service dispatch center. Park rangers and EMTs reached the party and stayed with them until a crew of Isle Royale staff arrived the following morning to transport the group from the remote location.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Background

Isle Royale National Park is on an island in Lake Superior located along the border of the United States-Canadian border, about 30 miles east of Grand Portage in far northern Minnesota. Despite being so close to the Minnesota shore, the island is actually part of the state of Michigan.

The national park is a popular spot for hiking. The island is remote and only accessible from Minnesota or Michigan via seaplane or boat.