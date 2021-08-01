Baby dies, 5 others injured in Brooklyn Center crash

Authorities are investigating after a crash left a 1-year-old child dead and five others injured early Sunday morning in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

According to the state patrol, at about 2:30 a.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling north on Dupont Avenue when it struck the barrier and flipped over the fence, landing in the lanes of Eastbound 94 below.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries along with four other passengers - three of them children. A 1-year-old boy died in the crash.

Officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash.