Baa-ffled deputies find 20 loose sheep outside Winona County home

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unusual call early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook around 12:31 a.m. that deputies responded to a house near Quarry Hill Road and found 20 sheep herding outside by the steps.

The resident told authorities she does not own any sheep or know of anyone around her that does. Authorities said the sheep had no tags or markings. It also appeared that they may have traveled as some were covered in burrs and appeared dirty.

The sheriff’s office initially posted on Facebook asking for help finding the owner, and in an update, they said the sheep had made it back home safely after their adventure. The sheriff's office joked that the sheep were trying to do some community service by mowing, more like eating the grass, and offered assistance in helping their neighbor fall asleep by counting sheep.

"We were able to get over this HERDle and get everyone back to their rightful place. Good thing there weren't more or we might have dozed off," said the sheriff in a Facebook post.