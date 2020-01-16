Authorities investigating 'suspicious' death in Dunn County, Wisconsin

Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating after an adult man was discovered dead in a home in Colfax Township

In a release, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request for a welfare check in shortly after 6:00 p.m. When they arrived at the home they found an adult male dead. They death is being investigated as suspicious.

Authorities say they have made contact with a person of interest.

Additionally, it is believed this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.