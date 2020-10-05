Authorities identify officer who shot suspect in south Minneapolis

Authorities identified the police officer involved in an armed confrontation with a suspect last week in Minneapolis.

On Sept. 29, officers responded to a crash on the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue South. Witnesses told officers that the driver, identified as Douglas David Peake, had exited the vehicle.

When officers approached Peake, he fled on foot. A short time later, Peake produced a handgun. The officer then discharged his firearm, striking Peake. Peake ran away, and officers lost sight of him. Authorities set up a perimeter and later found Peake hiding under a vehicle parked in driveway nearby. Crime scene personnel located a gun believed to have been discarded by Peake near the scene.

The suspect did not discharge his gun during the pursuit. He was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later released into custody.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the officer has been identified as Ilya Kuznedtsov, and he has been a Minneapolis Police officer for four months. He is on standard administrative leave.



Peake was charged with being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. He is currently in the Hennepin County Jail.

There is no dash camera video of the incident, but portions of the incident were captured on body cameras. The BCA is still investigating the shooting.