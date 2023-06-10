Austin police seeking vehicle, suspects in fatal drive-by shooting

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle, and two people believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting that killed one person and injured at least two others Friday night.

Police say the two suspects were in a white 2015 Dodge Durango with Minnesota plate JAG300. Officers are looking for Cham Oman, 28, who is believed to have been the driver, and Manamany Abella,23, who is believed to have been the passenger.

The two men are considered armed and dangerous, and police warned not to approach the suspects if you see them but to contact the police at 507-437-9400 or dial 911.

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a vehicle that crashed into an unoccupied home on the 700 block of 4th Street North. At the scene, officers found the car with two injured passengers and a man dead inside.

Upon further investigation, officers learned five people entered the vehicle on the 700 block of 2nd Street Northwest when a Durango approached the car, and someone inside began firing. The vehicle that was shot at began to roll, eventually crashing into the home on 4th Street, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The two victims inside the vehicle were transferred to an area hospital, where they remain in serious but stable condition. Police said they are looking for the two other passengers in the vehicle that left the scene and are concerned they may be injured.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident. The Austin Police Department is investigating the shooting with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.