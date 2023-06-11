Austin police arrest suspect in fatal drive-by shooting

The Austin Police Department arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a driveby shooting that killed one person and injured at least two others Friday night.

Police took Manamany Abella, 23, of Austin, into custody, according to a press release sent by law enforcement just after midnight Sunday.

Investigators believe Abella was a passenger of the 2015 Dodge Durango involved in the shooting. The man previously identified as the driver, Cham Oman, 28, has not been detained and the vehicle, with Minnesota plate JAG300, is still missing.

Investigators are looking for a white, 2015 Dodge Durango with Minnesota plate JAG300 that they believe is linked to a fatal driveby shooting that occurred in Austin,Minnesota on Friday night. (Image by the Austin PD)

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a vehicle that crashed into an unoccupied home on the 700 block of 4th Street North, according to a police press release. At the scene, officers found the car with two injured passengers and a man dead inside.

Further investigation revealed that five people entered the vehicle on the 700 block of 2nd Street Northwest when a Durango approached the car, and someone inside began firing. The vehicle targeted by the gunfire eventually crashing into the home on 4th Street, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The two victims inside the vehicle were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where they remain in serious but stable condition. Police said they are looking for the two other passengers in the vehicle that left the scene and are concerned they may be injured.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident. The Austin Police Department is investigating the shooting with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.