ATV crash leaves 1 seriously injured in St. Louis County, Minnesota

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in an ATV crash Saturday night in St. Louis County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 11:55 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an address in Pequaywan Township on a report of an ATV accident with injuries.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a 40-year-old man, unconscious, lying on the pavement with severe injuries.

Authorities learned that the man had left the area at a high rate of speed on his ATV and lost control, causing the ATV to roll, and he was ejected. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors of the crash.