Atlanta Police are currently searching for a man they say opened fire in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring four others.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. Police say he is armed and dangerous. If you see him, please call 911. Do not approach the suspect.

Atlanta Police say they do not believe that the shooting suspect is still in the midtown area. They have lifted the shelter in place advisory, but they are asking people to stay out of the midtown area while they investigate. They also say that a video that is circulating online showing a man on a roof of a building in Midtown is not the suspect.

During a press conference shortly after 3 p.m., additional information was released by Atlanta Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum.

Schierbaum said they received a call about a shooting inside a medical building in the 1100 block of Peachtree NW shortly after noon. Police soon discovered that five people had been shot in the waiting area of the building. The five victims that were shot were two 39-year-old females, a 71-year-old female, a 56-year-old female and 25-year-old female. The deceased victim is one of the 39-year-old females. Schierbaum did not reveal if the victims were patients or employees.

Schierbaum also revealed that the suspect's mother was with him at the time of the shooting. She was not injured and the family is cooperating with police.

It is believed that the suspect carjacked a vehicle near 14th and Williams street. Initially it was thought to have been found in the Smyrna area at a school. However, that is not the case. Police do not know where the suspect is at this time. Cobb County Police Department says that the suspect may be in Cobb County. They are advising residents that portions of Cobb County that border Atlanta may see heavier than normal presence.

Cobb County Police tweeted at 3:49 p.m. that they are searching near Truist Park.

Multiple police agencies are participating in the manhunt for the shooter, including the GBI, FBI, Secret Service, Georgia Tech police officers, Cobb County Police, Atlanta Public Schools Police and others.

Northside Hospital has confirmed that the shooting took place in their midtown location.

During a press briefing, an official at Grady Memorial Hospital confirmed that they are treating the gunshot victims. According to the hospital, 3 people are in critical condition with 2 people currently in surgery. One person is being treated in the emergency department. Although visitation was initially placed on hold because of the incident, that hold is no longer in effect. The hospital did not release any additional information about the victims.

Atlanta Public Schools sent the following message to parents and families of students:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

During today's White House press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reports that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are aware of and are following news about the shooting.

Calling the situation "very fluid," Jean-Pierre said that the administration is urging Atlanta residents to follow instructions from local officials and keep safe.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he is in close contact with Atlanta Police.

Martin Luther King, III, Chairman of the Drum Major Institute, and Arndrea Waters King, President of the Drum Major Institute, released the following statement on the mass shooting in Atlanta, Ga.

"Once again, we find ourselves trying to make sense of another tragic shooting. Our family has been a victim of gun violence and know the pain being felt by the victims’ families today. While the facts are still unfolding, we do know that one life has been lost and several injuries reported. On what was an otherwise a beautiful Atlanta today, instead has turned to tragedy. Enough is enough.

"Our family has never just accepted the status quo when injustice is occurring, and today is no different. No nation sees gun violence at the levels we are seeing in America today. We have a responsibility to call for change. We cannot afford to become desensitized this. It’s happening everywhere – nearly every day – in schools, in grocery stores, and now in the middle of a major American city. Thoughts and prayers from elected officials who think more guns on our streets is the answer is insulting at this point. We aren’t just calling for change – we’re demanding it. This year, we mark the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, and while we’ll take to the streets of Washington to call for change in August, we need action now because words are not enough."

