Minnesota's water, public transit gets a 'C' grade: ASCE report

The Brief A new American Society of Civil Engineers report card shows Minnesota has work to do to improve its drinking water and access to public transit. The report is released every four years, and America's infrastructure overall got a C. The U.S. is failing in both energy and aviation.



A new report card released by the American Society of Civil Engineers shows Minnesota has work to do to improve its water quality and access to public transit.

The report card is released every four years and assesses 18 different infrastructure areas across the United States. They use an "A-F" grade, just like we got in school.

Where can Minnesota improve?

Why you should care:

The ASCE report shows drinking water and public transit can get better. There are as many as 100,000 lead pipes that need to be replaced. There also needs to be better access to public transit options.

America’s infrastructure gets a ‘C’

What we know:

According to the report, America’s infrastructure is average. That’s a slight improvement from four years ago, when we got a C-. It’s the highest grade America has gotten in the report since 1998.

Rail, broadband industries strong

Dig deeper:

The report says the state's train/rail industry got a B-, which is actually a slight drop from getting a B in 2021. Experts say that’s largely due to the limited number of train incidents and derailments in the last four years.

High-speed internet is getting better, even if there’s room for improvement. The U.S. got a C+ for broadband, as the industry slowly improves.

Hazardous waste earned a C grade.

Where is the U.S. failing?

Why you should care:

According to the report card, we have work to do in energy and aviation. Both industries got a "D," which means conditions are poor and potentially at risk.

Experts say it’s important for people to remember everything we do in a given day is impacted by infrastructure.