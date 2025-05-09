Arctic Cat says it will 'reengage' most of its workforce following new ownership

article

The Brief Arctic Cat announced plans to "reengage the majority" of its workers after a former executive and investment firm bought the company in April. Hundreds of jobs were at risk after the company began announcing layoffs and furloughs in November 2024. The company said it will "ramp up" production at its Thief River Falls plant and expand its engine facility in St. Cloud.



Arctic Cat said the majority of its nearly 500 employees will be put to work on its newly-announced 2026 lineup after previous layoffs and furloughs left the future of the company in question.

Brad Darling, a former company executive, bought the company from Textron last month with the help of an investment firm. Textron had owned Arctic Cat since 2017.

Now a stand-alone company, Arctic Cat officials say they are tapping into the passion of its employees and their community to look ahead and "wipe away any uncertainty."

Arctic Cat jobs return

What they're saying:

CEO and President of Arctic Cat Brad Darling released an optimistic statement on future plans for the company, saying, "Once we got the keys, we knew moving fast was our only option. Having the ability to release a lineup of snowmobiles that offers new models and significant updates was the first step. Next, we are able to reengage the majority of our workforce of just under 500 employees, providing stability to our extended family."

Vice President of Operations for Arctic Cat Dan Johsnon provided more detail on the company's plan to move forward.

"We have been on a limited production run since the announcement back in November and there will be a ramp-up period for production of new Arctic Cat products," Johnson said. "This will allow our supply base time to produce the quality parts needed to put this iconic brand back in the race. We anticipate production activities to begin late summer."

Layoffs and furloughs at the Theif River Falls facility were initially announced in November 2024, with another round of layoffs slated for May 2025 before Darling and his investment firm bought the company.

A news release from the company states the upcoming production "marks a significant milestone that many doubted would be possible."

Arctic Cat 2026 snowmobile lineup

What's next:

Arctic Cat released its 2026 lineup of snowmobiles in late April.

Bloomington-based Snow Goer Magazine says the lineup "features the return of the vast majority of its 2025 lineup, a handful of new models, some new technologies and other notable updates."

Those new technologies include the industry’s first two-stroke-powered sled with electric-assist power steering (EPS) featured in the new EXT Special. There is also a new four-stroke model, the Pantera 9000, as well as some returning models with a new paint job, according to Snow Goer Magazine.

Company background

Dig deeper:

Arctic Cat was founded in 1962 by Edgar Hetteen, according to the company's website.

The industrial conglomerate Textron then bought Arctic Cat in 2017.

The Arctic Cat ZR 858 was previously in the running for Minnesota’s coolest product contest.