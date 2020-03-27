Archbishop Hebda blesses St. Paul amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Archbishop Bernard Hebda blessed the city of St. Paul early Friday evening, just hours before the state’s stay-at-home order due to COVID-19 went into effect.

He gave the blessing on the steps of the Cathedral of Saint Paul, where a small group of people gathered to pray.

“So one of the beautiful things we as Christians believe is that the Lord doesn’t free us from trial, but rather he is there with us in trial,” said Hebda. “So you would have seen beyond the Eucharist, the crucifix that’s there that reminds us that we have a God who really is with us in those moments of trial and challenge.”

Last week, Hebda suspended Sunday mass for at least two weeks in order help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

