'Apple River Stabbing: Convicting Nicolae Miu' documentary to air on FOX 9

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 2, 2024 8:00am CDT
Apple River stabbing trial
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A week after a man was sentenced to prison for stabbing five tubers on the Apple River, a true-crime documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the investigation and trial that garnered national attention and sparked debate about the limits of self-defense.

What to expect

"The Apple River Stabbing: Convicting Nicolae Miu" includes new interviews with prosecutors, defense attorneys and the reporters who covered the trial from gavel to gavel.

FOX 9 to air Apple River stabbing documentary

Miu was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and seriously wounding four others during a fight on July 30, 2022.

FOX 9 analyzed hours of body camera footage, cell phone video, and trial testimony.

The one-hour documentary produced by DOC 9 is a comprehensive look at the evidence from a complicated crime scene, the early stages of the investigation and legal strategy from both sides.

Viewers will gain new insight into why Miu’s claims of self-defense were undercut by his efforts to escape as well as the lies he told to investigators.

How to watch the documentary

Watch "The Apple River Stabbing: Convicting Nicolae Miu" at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, on FOX 9 and stream it on FOX LOCAL and in the player above. 

After it airs, you can watch it on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com, and FOX 9's YouTube channel. 