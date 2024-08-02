'Apple River Stabbing: Convicting Nicolae Miu' documentary to air on FOX 9

A week after a man was sentenced to prison for stabbing five tubers on the Apple River, a true-crime documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the investigation and trial that garnered national attention and sparked debate about the limits of self-defense.

What to expect

"The Apple River Stabbing: Convicting Nicolae Miu" includes new interviews with prosecutors, defense attorneys and the reporters who covered the trial from gavel to gavel.

Miu was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and seriously wounding four others during a fight on July 30, 2022.

FOX 9 analyzed hours of body camera footage, cell phone video, and trial testimony.

The one-hour documentary produced by DOC 9 is a comprehensive look at the evidence from a complicated crime scene, the early stages of the investigation and legal strategy from both sides.

Viewers will gain new insight into why Miu’s claims of self-defense were undercut by his efforts to escape as well as the lies he told to investigators.

How to watch the documentary

Watch "The Apple River Stabbing: Convicting Nicolae Miu" at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, on FOX 9 and stream it on FOX LOCAL and in the player above.

After it airs, you can watch it on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com, and FOX 9's YouTube channel.