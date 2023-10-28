Anoka's annual Grande De Parade draws Halloween fans from across Twin Cities

With candy, costumes and crowds stretching up and down roads through downtown Anoka, people from around the Twin Cities showed out in a big way on Saturday.

"I just think it’s fun that everyone really gets in the spirit. They all dress in costume and… it’s just a fun environment," Lindsey Heiserman told FOX 9.

The kid-friendly holiday tradition is one of largest parades in the state. This year as many as 40,000 people were expected at Anoka’s annual Grande De Parade.

"This day is huge, Anoka is the Halloween capital of the world," Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson said.

"There is a lot of logistics, a lot of resources to make sure that this day goes smooth," Anoka-Champlin Fire Chief Ted Massicotte added.

Around town many families arrive at the parade route before 4 a.m., in order to stake out a good seat.

"I didn’t get to bed until 11:30 p.m., and I had to get up just after 3 a.m. to make sure I got over here in time," Ryan Keenan of Anoka said.

"The kids love [to] get to see all the crazy costumes," he finished.