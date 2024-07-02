Expand / Collapse search
Anoka shooting leaves 1 man hurt

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 2, 2024 8:21pm CDT
Anoka
FOX 9

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Anoka police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a man lying in the street near 6th Avenue and Jackson Street around 5:05 p.m. and found the adult male who had been shot.

He was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is currently unknown. Authorities say there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting have not yet been disclosed.