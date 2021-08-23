Anoka-Hennepin School Board approves mask policy for upcoming school year

The Anoka-Hennepin School District approved its proposed mask policy during a school board meeting that drew a large crowd Monday night.

The board held a public comment period, during which parents voiced their opinions on mask mandates and what should be done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the school year begins. The meeting grew contentious at times, with members of the public cheering or booing each other, or yelling over board members.

In a Facebook post, the district wrote that "In July, Anoka-Hennepin schools announced that the wearing of face coverings/masks will be recommended this upcoming school year and not required, an action that follows Minnesota Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. At it’s Aug. 23 meeting, the school board modified the district position by requiring universal indoor masking for all persons in a school setting in for grades K through 6 when high case rates of COVID-19 exist in the community. The resolution goes into effect on Sept. 7."

For more information on the policy, click here.