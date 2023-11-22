Anoka County Fairgrounds cancels holiday celebration citing lack of volunteerism

An annual holiday event at the Anoka County Fairgrounds will not be held this season due to a lack of help, organizers have announced.

The Holiday in Lights event was originally scheduled for Dec. 9-11, but organizers are hoping the event will return next year.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers who have been the backbone of Holiday In Lights over the years. Their commitment and enthusiasm have made the event possible, and a beloved tradition for our community," said Anoka County Fairgrounds Manager Michaela Liebl said in a statement of the announcement.

The event was free to the public, and hosted donation drop-offs for the Toys for Joy and the local food shelf.

As of now the fairgrounds plans to host its Springtime & Sunshine Festival on May 10-12, offering, "a weekend of fun, family entertainment, and community spirit."