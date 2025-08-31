Annunication shooting: Minneapolis launches neighborhood resource center

The Brief The City of Minneapolis opened a resource center on Sunday. The center is intended to help those affected by the mass shooting at Annunciation Church. The center will offer mental health services, therapy animals, and other support.



In the wake of the mass shooting at Annunciation Church, the City of Minneapolis opened a neighborhood resource center on Sunday to provide support for people impacted by the shooting.

Resource center opens

What we know:

The city announced the new center on Sunday, saying it will offer mental health services, spiritual care, victim services, therapy animals, and a place for families directly impacted by the shooting to sign up for financial assistance.

The center is located at Lynnhurst Park, 1345 West Minnehaha Parkway, which is about a mile from Annunciation Church and School. The center is available for anyone, regardless of their connection to the tragedy.

The resource center will be staffed by Minneapolis Park Board volunteers and be open between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Future hours will be announced at a later date.

Moving forward

The backstory:

The resource center is a partnership between the city, state, and neighborhood organizations.

What's next:

It's still not clear when classes will resume for Annunciation students after the horrific shooting. Classes for Minneapolis Public Schools are slated to begin this week with extra patrols and security.