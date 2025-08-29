Annunciation Parish expected to resume mass this weekend

The Brief A mass shooting at the Annunciation School and Church in Minneapolis on Aug. 27 left two people dead and 18 wounded. Saying that its community remains "grateful for the tremendous outpouring of prayers and offers of support," officials with the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis say that masses will resume this weekend. Both the 5 p.m. Saturday mass, which will be celebrated by Archbishop Bernard Hebda, and the 9:30 a.m. Sunday mass will be livestreamed for viewing.



Annunciation mass resumes

What we know:

Annunciation Parish will resume weekend masses on Aug. 30 and 31.

Officials say mass will take place in the auditorium, rather than the main church where the shooting occurred.

Both the 5 p.m. Saturday Mass, which will be celebrated by Archbishop Bernard Hebda, and the 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass will be livestreamed on the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis Facebook page.

Annunciation shooting

The backstory:

At 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 27, the first 911 calls came in, and several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A shooter dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows towards children sitting in the pews during mass on their first week back at school.

First responders arrived at the scene at 8:31 a.m. and rescued children hiding throughout the church.

There were 20 victims as a result of the shooting. Two children, 8 and 10, were fatally shot. Another 15 children, between the ages of 6 and 15, were injured by gunfire. Three adults in their 80s who were attending mass were also shot.

What's next:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has said an investigation has revealed the shooter wanted to obtain notoriety as part of carrying out the shooting, while asking people to avoid using their name.

The FBI says it is investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.