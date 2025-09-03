Annunciation Church community honors victims with blood donations

The Brief Annunciation Catholic Church and Memorial Blood Centers partnered together for a blood drive in honor of the victims. There were 60 appointments booked with church members and families. Minnesota is currently in the midst of a blood shortage.



The Annunciation Church and School shooting left many wondering what can be done to help, leading some to donate blood.

Honoring Annunciation shooting victims

Big picture view:

While donations are up 400% since the Annunciation mass shooting, the blood supply is currently dangerously low in Minnesota.

In honor of the victims, Memorial Blood Centers set up its buses near Annunciation Church for members and families to donate.

The donations will be allocated to where the need is greatest. Right now, the need for blood in Minnesota is high, especially for O-negative and O-positive.

"August 11th, we declared a blood emergency because our inventory of blood got to about a two-day level. We like to be around a five to seven-day level of inventory on the shelves," said Memorial Blood Centers Marketing Manager Corey Bianchi-Rossi.

Parishioners donate blood

What they're saying:

"I felt strongly about giving blood to help out these victims," said Christeen Paulison from Tonka Bay.

Paulison decided to donate blood for the very first time. That’s why she came with two friends to give blood. They are three of 60 appointments that were booked.

When the shooting took place, Memorial Blood Centers shipped more than 250 units of blood to local hospitals. Many church members who are regular donors wanted to do their part.

"I just wanted to be here because I couldn't do anything last week," said Mason Knooihuizen.

Mason Knooihuizen goes to Annunciation church with his grandma and said news of the school shooting sunk him. That’s why he’s donating to a cause that has a special place in his heart.

"I just love seeing how this community comes together and just how we can be stronger together after tragedy," said Knooihuizen.