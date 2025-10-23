Annunciation benefit concert coming to St. Paul, blue and green ribbons to be repurposed

The Brief The Cathedral of St. Paul will host a concert to benefit Annunciation School and Church following the mass shooting. The concert is free, and donations will go to families affected by the shooting. Residents are now being asked to remove the blue and green ribbons from public spaces to use for an upcoming art project.



A concert to benefit Annunciation families is set to happen at the Cathedral of Saint Paul.

Meanwhile, residents are being asked to remove the blue and green ribbons tied to trees, light poles, street signs and other spaces so they can be used in an art memorial.

St. Paul Cathedral benefit concert

Big picture view:

The concert will feature the Cathedral and Saint Cecilia's Children's choirs, the Minnesota Orchestra and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.

The free concert is set to happen at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Cathedral of Saint Paul.

Freewill donations will go to families affected by the shooting and organizations supporting community recovery and safety.

Annunciation blue and green ribbons art project

What you can do:

Bows of Love, the organization that tied blue and green ribbons around the Twin Cities to honor the survivors of the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting, said it is time for a "responsible removal" of the ribbons so they can be repurposed into an art memorial.

Organizers say this will be done with input from Annunciation families.

Residents are encouraged to remove them from trees, light posts and street signs in or on public spaces.

The bows can also be moved to private properties, out of the way of street sweepers and snow plows.

Any bows that can't be repurposed will be recycled via Hennepin County's recycling program, a separate entity from Minneapolis recycling.

Ribbon collection from street/boulevard locations must be completed within the following timeframes:

Minneapolis: Oct. 24 – Oct. 31

Edina and Richfield : Oct. 24 – Nov. 8

St. Paul: Nov. 1–15

