Anne Heche in a coma after fiery Mar Vista crash

Representatives for actress Anne Heche are setting the record straight about her condition after she was involved in a fiery crash in which authorities said she plowed her vehicle in a Mar Vista home.

Heche was reportedly involved in multiple crashes on Aug. 5. According to TMZ, the first crash reportedly occurred at a Mar Vista-area apartment complex when she allegedly crashed into a wall in a parking area before driving away. A short time later, fire authorities said she crashed into a home in the same area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday, and a representative for Heche was quoted in People Magazine Saturday, saying that the actress was stable.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," Heche's representative said Monday. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

The Los Angeles Police Department reported Monday that they had received a warrant for blood tests to determine if there were drugs or alcohol in Heche's system at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, neighbors of the woman whose home was destroyed in the crash, Lynne Mishele, have started a GoFundMe page to assist her, raising more than $87,000 as of Monday afternoon. According to the page, Mishele "very narrowly escaped physical harm" in the crash, but the home was destroyed and she lost "her entire lifetime of possessions."