Aniya Allen's family celebrates birthday despite ‘no justice’ still

It has been years since Aniya Allen was shot and killed in Minneapolis, and there are still no arrests in her death.

Her family is remembering the 6 year old on her birthday as they continue to search for justice.

Releasing balloons for Aniya Allen

What we know:

Aniya Allen would have been 11 years old on Friday. Her grandfather says they should be celebrating her birthday somewhere else instead of at a cemetery.

"Nobody should have to celebrate a six-year-old's birthday in the cemetery because she's not here. She's in the grave," said KG Wilson, a community activist and Aniya’s grandfather.

A pink birthday cake and balloons to celebrate Aniya. Her family was hugging and still grieving four years later without any answers.

"I wake up every morning since that happened, and I go straight to my phone with hopes that I missed a missed phone call from the homicide detectives saying we got him," said Wilson.

Wilson says Aniya was a beacon of light.

"She is the sweetest little angel ever. You'd have just loved her. She was just so loving. You could tell she was like, from another planet," said Wilson.

Aniya’s family seeks answers and justice

The backstory:

Aniya and her mother were driving home in May 2021 after a day at the lake.

That’s when the little girl was shot in the head while eating McDonald’s in the back seat. Her family believes someone knows something.

"The streets talk, but they only talk to who they want to talk to and tell on who they want to tell on. That's how it works out here," said Latonya Allen, Aniya’s grandmother.

Their pleas don’t stop on Aniya’s birthday or the anniversary of her death.

"If you was bold enough to do the crime, be bold enough to do that time, and I mean exactly what I say on that one," said Allen.

Asking for help:

Aniya was one of three children shot in the span of about two weeks. One of the shootings has been solved.

A reward of up to $180,000 is still being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the remaining two shootings.