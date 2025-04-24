Amid overwhelming opposition, St. Paul board again approves trash site

The Brief The St. Paul Zoning Committee granted approval to a trash site on Thursday afternoon. Dozens of residents oppose the site over environmental and traffic concerns. FCC Environmental Services, the city’s new trash hauler, uses the site to fuel and park 30 trucks.



Despite overwhelming community backlash, the St. Paul zoning board on Thursday unanimously voted to approve plans for the city’s new trash hauler to operate at a site near the Mississippi River.

St. Paul city officials sign off on trash site, infuriate residents

What happened:

The St. Paul Zoning Committee on Thursday granted approval to site plans that will allow the city’s new trash hauler to operate in a lot on Randolph Avenue. The unanimous vote came after a flurry of residents voiced their disapproval, calling the decision "ridiculous," and a "sham."

The backstory:

The City of St. Paul awarded FCC Environmental Services a seven-year contract to handle trash service for most residential households. The company invested $25 million into its operation in the city, including purchasing a lot on Randolph Avenue, where it fuels and parks 30 trucks. City officials approved the use of the lot, but concerned residents appealed to the city council, which paused operations last month, just days before the company was set to take over trash service.

That prompted Mayor Melvin Carter to declare a state of emergency to suspend zoning regulations and avoid any service disruptions. The city council then extended that state of emergency by 90 days while debate over the site continues.

Furious residents lambaste city officials at meeting

What they're saying:

About a dozen concerned residents showed up for the zoning board meeting Thursday afternoon. Not a single person showed up to speak in favor of the trash site. The board said it received 30 letters opposing the plans, and only a single letter in support of it.

"You’re not listening to the people! We pay taxes! We live here!" said resident Brian Pierce. "All of this stuff was done dirty behind closed doors without anybody, and you guys all feel good about it. It’s wrong. You’re unethical people."

Others shared similar concerns.

"City officials are making a huge mistake here," said resident Kelsey Peterson. "We are begging you – please stop what has the potential to be an extremely disastrous, life-threatening situation."

"The fact that we’re even here is ridiculous," said resident Meg Duhr. "The city council already rejected this, and the mayor has illegally vetoed it."

Zoning board member says officials had no choice

What a board member says:

"We have to look at it objectively, case by case on the facts. And, in this particular case, whether you like it or not, they dotted all the i’s and crossed all the t’s," explained zoning board member Nate Hood, who also serves as a planning commissioner. "So, legally, I think that we have an obligation to move things forward...."

What's next:

The board’s decision advances the proposal to the planning commission, which will discuss it next Friday. The concerned residents could again appeal any decision to the city council, which could again take action against the plans.