Americans are reportedly spending more money on cannabis than chocolate

By Austin Williams
Published 
Consumer
Fox TV Stations

Mike Tyson talks latest cannabis product

Boxing icon Mike Tyson and Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0, talk with Chris Williams of FOX Television Stations about their latest product--ear-shaped cannabis gummies.

LOS ANGELES - Marijuana and chocolate may be as good or iconic a combination as bacon and eggs, but Americans reportedly have a preference for one over the other. 

According to a new report from MJBizDaily, a cannabis industry outlet, legal pot sales eclipsed chocolate. 

The report found that Americans spent roughly $30 billion on legal marijuana in 2022 compared to $20 billion spent on chocolate. 

Purchases of legal cannabis even dwarfed sales of other common "feel-good" products including craft beer, opioid medications and topical pain relief. 

MJBizDaily doesn’t expect to need to go green to get smoked out any time soon. The outlet predicts that by 2028, sales of legal weed will climb to nearly $57 billion. 



 