AMBER Alert issued by Red Lake Tribal Police for missing 3-year-old

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Friday evening, as the Red Lake Tribal Police Department says it is searching for an abducted 3-year-old named Ethan Stately.

Ethan is described as Native American, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police are also looking for Jennifer Marie Stately, 36, who could possibly be connected with his abduction.

She is described as a Native American female, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 125 pounds, and last seen driving a 2012 Black Chevrolet Equinox.

Those with any information are encouraged to call the Red Lake Tribal Police Department at 218-679-3313 or 911.