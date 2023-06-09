Allina Health pauses 'patient interruptions' to care, scheduling

Following a New York Times article alleging the nonprofit health system, "cuts off patients with medical debt," Allina Health announced Friday it, "will take a thoughtful pause on any new interruptions to non-emergent, outpatient clinic scheduling."

Allina Health currently operates more than 90 clinics, 12 hospital campuses and 15 retail pharmacies throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

According to the announcement, Allina Health will, "re-examine our policy… and we will carefully study additional ways to educate our teams about the extensive financial services available to patients experiencing financial barriers to care."

Allina Health maintains that reducing barriers to care is, "central to our mission as a steward of community health," the announcement reads.

According to the New York Times article, Allina Health previously had an explicit policy for cutting off patients who owe money for services they received at the health system’s 90 clinics.