Allina Health, Mayo Clinic close facilities in Minnesota

Allina Health and Mayo Clinic have announced clinic closures in recent weeks, decisions prompted by several factors, including financial woes and consolidation.

Allina Health to close more clinics in November

What clinics are closing:

Clinics in Inver Grove Heights, Maplewood, Nicollet Mall and Oakdale will close on Nov. 1, 2025.

According to internal documents, the health care system blamed the closures on "serious financial headwinds." In addition, the chemical dependency unit at Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus in Fridley will close on Feb. 20.

Clinics already closed:

United Pain Center in St. Paul shut down on July 25 over staffing issues. The infusion center at United Hospital in St. Paul closed on Friday as part of a consolidation.

What they're saying:

In a statement on Tuesday night, Allina Health said:

"Allina Health’s decisions to change services are part of an effort to ensure long-term sustainability and maintain excellence in care delivery for the patients and communities we serve. The health care industry, including Allina Health, continues to navigate current financial pressures related to the rising cost to deliver care, falling reimbursements, and the expected impacts of funding cuts for critical health care programs like Medicaid.



"In the case of the United Pain Center, the closure was driven by significant staffing challenges and difficulty recruiting highly specialized providers.

"In the case of the infusion center at United Hospital, we are consolidating those services. While we will no longer have three infusion centers at United Hospital, there are still two infusion centers located on the same hospital campus."

Mayo Clinic to shutter six facilities

What clinics are closing:

Mayo Clinic announced on Thursday that it plans to close six clinics by Dec. 10.

The clinics are in Belle Plaine, Caledonia, Montgomery, Northridge, St. Peter and Wells.

The health care system said the closures "are part of a broader effort to strengthen care delivery across our communities."