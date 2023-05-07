Allen Premium Outlets shooting suspect identified

The suspect in the Allen Premium Outlets shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed his name Sunday afternoon.

Federal officials are looking into whether Garcia expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.

Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe Garcia used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Garcia also had a patch on his chest when he was killed by police that read "RWDS," an acronym for the phrase "Right Wing Death Squad," which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups, the official said.

In addition to reviewing social media posts, federal agents have interviewed family members and associates of Garcia to ask about his ideological beliefs, the official said. Investigators are also reviewing financial records, other online posts they believe Garcia made and other electronic media, according to the official.

Officers and federal agents have searched the Dallas home that is listed for Garcia. A neighbor said he has lived there with his parents.

Another neighbor said authorities were in the neighborhood hours after the shooting Saturday.

He added that he’s never had any issues with those who live in the home.

An official told the AP investigators have also been searching a motel where Garcia had stayed.

The official said police also found multiple weapons at the scene after Garcia was killed, including an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun.

A vigil was held at Cottonwood Baptist Church in Allen Sunday evening to remember the victims and help the community heal.

The mother of 20-year-old Christian LaCour said he was one of eight victims killed. She said he worked there as a security guard and grew up in nearby Farmersville.

Witnesses reported seeing children among the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report