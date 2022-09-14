Alleged theft at Target leads to brief chase, five juveniles apprehended

An alleged theft at a Target in Brooklyn Park led to a chase that resulted in three female juveniles being taken into custody Tuesday.

On Sept. 13, Brooklyn Park officers responded to a Target at 7535 West Broadway on the report of a theft involving three juvenile females.

As they exited the store they got into a vehicle, which had a license plate that was determined to be stolen out of Minneapolis, according to a police statement. As the stolen vehicle traveled through the parking lot, the suspects committed an assault on an uninvolved store patron.

Officers in the area located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it fled, and police lost contact.

It was located a short time later near Candlewood Drive North and West Broadway when it crashed into another vehicle that was unoccupied, according to police. Several witnesses stated that five juvenile females ran from the stolen vehicle after the crash.

Police conducted a K-9 search, and all five were located. Two were released to their parents, while the other three were transported to the Hennepin County Supervision Center due either being runaways or unable to contact their parents, police said.