All 14 Minnesota bars, restaurants in compliance after receiving warnings for COVID-19 safety violations

All 14 establishments that received warning letters for violations of the state's COVID-19 safety guidelines are now in compliance, according to the Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement.

DPS-AGED investigators recently followed up after sending warning letters last month. No additional warning letters have been issued since.

Investigators spent two weeks in July surveilling 919 restaurants and bars throughout the state looking for violations in social distancing and wearing face masks. DPS-AGED sent ten restaurants and bars warning letters during the sweep. Four additional establishments received warning letters on June 26.

The department continues to receive complaints about establishments violating mask requirements, failing to social distance with tables less than six feet apart and establishments serving to more than 50 percent capacity. DPS-AGED said the goal is to educate establishments and provide guidance before taking enforcement action.