Alexandria house fire leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

An early morning house fire in western Minnesota killed one person and injured several more, including two first responders.

The Alexandria Police Department said on Wednesday authorities responded around 6:35 a.m. to the 1000 block of Jefferson Street for a reported fire at a single-family home.

Authorities learned six people were inside the house at the time of the fire. One man was found dead, and five others were taken to a hospital in Alexandria for their injuries, according to law enforcement.

Police did not share the conditions of those involved, but said three of the people inside the house needed to be airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. The two others were treated at the hospital and have since been released.

Police also said two first responders, an Alexandria police officer and a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy sustained injuries during the rescue efforts. The nature of their injuries was not disclosed, but police said both received medical attention and have been released.

Several departments, including the State Fire Marshal’s Office, responded to the fire. Authorities have not said what caused the fire, and the incident remains under investigation.