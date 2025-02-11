Man uses snow blowing tractor to fight chicken coop fire in Douglas County

The Brief The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said its dispatch received multiple 911 calls just before 5 a.m. reporting a possible fire in Alexandria. At the scene, deputies found a chicken coop fully engulfed in flames, with the homeowner using a tractor to blow snow on the burning structure. The fire is believed to have been started by a heat lamp. The sheriff's office said there were six chickens inside the coop but did not say whether any survived.



An Alexandria man attempted to extinguish a chicken coop fire early Tuesday morning by using a tractor to blow snow onto the flames.

Chicken coop fire

What we know:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a possible house fire around 5 a.m. on the 3600 block of County Road 61 Northwest in Alexandria.

Upon arrival, authorities found a chicken coop fully engulfed in flames, with the homeowner using a tractor to direct snow onto the blaze. Firefighters from the Garfield Fire Department arrived and extinguished the remaining flames.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire is believed to have been caused by a heat lamp inside the coop.

What we don't know:

At the time of the fire, six chickens were inside the coop. Officials did not confirm whether any of the animals survived, but said no one was injured during the incident.