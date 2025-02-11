Man uses snow blowing tractor to fight chicken coop fire in Douglas County
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Alexandria man attempted to extinguish a chicken coop fire early Tuesday morning by using a tractor to blow snow onto the flames.
Chicken coop fire
What we know:
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a possible house fire around 5 a.m. on the 3600 block of County Road 61 Northwest in Alexandria.
Upon arrival, authorities found a chicken coop fully engulfed in flames, with the homeowner using a tractor to direct snow onto the blaze. Firefighters from the Garfield Fire Department arrived and extinguished the remaining flames.
According to the sheriff’s office, the fire is believed to have been caused by a heat lamp inside the coop.
What we don't know:
At the time of the fire, six chickens were inside the coop. Officials did not confirm whether any of the animals survived, but said no one was injured during the incident.
The Source: A press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.