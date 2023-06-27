AJR cancels Summerfest performance, Yung Gravy to take stage on July 6

article

Yung Gravy will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, July 6, according to the Summerfest website. Yung Gravy will be replacing AJR and Jimmy Buffett.

AJR, the band tabbed to replace Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at, announced their performance will be canceled on Saturday, July 1.

In a Facebook post explaining the decision to cancel its July shows, AJR said, "Our dad has been getting sicker and sicker" and "it feels like our time with Gary might soon be over."

Summerfest announced the performance change on June 27. Officials said at the time Buffet's show was canceled "due to circumstances out of our control."

AJR was also to be the opening for Imagine Dragons on Saturday, July 8, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.