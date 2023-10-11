Arrest made after 3 stabbed at Atlanta airport, including police officer, police say

A woman armed with a knife was tackled and arrested after stabbing three people, including a police officer, at the south terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at around 4:45 pm. reporting the woman was outside the security checkpoint, near the west crossover. Atlanta Police say the woman stabbed a man somewhere in the area of the west crossover before moving into the south terminal.

"So, when we did encounter her, there had already been that stabbing that occurred," said Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee.

Police say officers began talking with the woman, trying to coax her into dropping the knife. Officers quickly surrounded her and tried to take her into custody.

"There’s a little bit of moment that happened there," said Sgt. Chafee.

That is when police say while she attacked another woman and an APD lieutenant, stabbing them.

All three victims were speaking with medics as they were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police sources say the lieutenant was stabbed in the thigh and struck an artery. They added that the third victim was an airport ticket clerk who was nicked by the blade.

Another officer was able to tackle her and take her into custody.

The armed woman was not injured and taken to the airport precinct.

"It doesn’t appear that there’s a connection between her and them, but that’s something we’ll be looking into," said Sgt. Chafee.

Police are still investigating what led her to stab three people.

"Charges are going to be filed at some point," said Sgt. Chafee, adding that those will be revealed once investigators have had time to piece together what transpired.

Police sources tell FOX 5 the woman is homeless and is known to frequent the airport.

‘Minimal impact’ after stabbing at Atlanta airport

Sgt. Chafee says the security checkpoint was not closed due to the incident.

"The areas where the crime scenes are blocked off, but there’s multiple different entrances that can be used at the airport," he said.

The official Atlanta Airport X account posted an all-clear about 40 minutes after the initial stabbing.

The FAA reports there were no overall delays because of the incident, but some individual flights may be impacted.

Sarah Nagem, an editor with Border Belt Independent in North Carolina, who was flying out of the Atlanta, snapped a photo of passengers being told to kneel while in the line at the security checkpoint.

A photo posted to Twitter shows people in line at the security gate kneeling down.

A video posted by one of the passengers in the terminal shows a similar scene. Yelling can be heard in the background.

The passengers can be heard clapping in the video when officials gave them the all-clear.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.