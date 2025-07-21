Aircraft crash in western Minnesota leaves 1 person dead

The Brief A crash involving a jet experiencing engine trouble occurred in Yellow Medicine County on July 21. At the scene of the crash, responding authorities found one person alongside a highway who received medical attention. The other was pronounced dead. The FAA and NTSB will conduct a full investigation into the incident.



A crash involving a jet in western Minnesota resulted in authorities finding one person dead after the aircraft was grounded on Monday.

Crash near Granite Falls Airport

What we know:

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a jet experiencing engine trouble while near the Granite Falls Airport around 5:23 p.m. Two people were reportedly on board.

Authorities say around 5:32 p.m., a 911 call was received saying that the aircraft had crashed near Highway 23, just north of the intersection with Yellow Medicine County Road 39.

At the scene, responding authorities found one person standing alongside the highway who received medical attention.

The other occupant of the aircraft was pronounced dead.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct a full investigation into the incident.