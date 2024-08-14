Air quality alert issued for northeast Minnesota due to wildfire smoke

article

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert for northeast Minnesota on Wednesday due to wildfire smoke from Canada entering the state.

What we know

The MPCA issued an alert for Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage and Fond du Lac until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

"Smoke from wildfires in Saskatchewan and Manitoba has been transported into northeast Minnesota by northerly winds. Heavy ground-level smoke has become trapped over Lake Superior and will continue to impact areas along the lakeshore Wednesday. Orange AQI impacts will be primarily along the lakeshore, including Duluth, Two Harbors, and the Grand Portage tribal nation," explained the MPCA. "Fine particle levels may reach the Orange category across the Arrowhead region. Winds will become southerly Wednesday and smoke should begin to move north and exit the region Wednesday night through Thursday morning."

Areas under alert may smell smoke and notice hazy skies even though the wildfires are not nearby, according to the MPCA.

What orange AQI means

The orange air quality index (AQI) category is considered an unhealthy level for people in sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses such as asthma. The MPCA warns that the pollution could aggravate heart and lung disease and cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

People are encouraged to limit physical activity outdoors and avoid local sources of pollutants like busy roads and wood fires.

Visit MPCA’s air quality alert page for more information on current air quality conditions.