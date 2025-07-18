Air quality alert issued across Minnesota: ‘Unhealthy for everyone’

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for northwest, north central and northeast Minnesota due to continued wildfire smoke from Canada. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the purple air quality index category, meaning it is considered very unhealthy for everyone. The alert begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and ends at 9 a.m. on Monday.



An air quality alert has been issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) for northwest, north central and northeast Minnesota due to continued wildfire smoke from Canada.

Minnesota air quality alert

What we know:

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, heavy surface smoke from Canadian wildfires will drift south into Minnesota.

Affected areas will include Brainerd, Hinckley, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the Tribal Nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, White Earth, Red Lake, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac.

According to the MPCA, smoke will initially impact far northern Minnesota early Saturday afternoon and then spread south and east through the rest of the day.

Smoke will linger across the region on Sunday and then exit to the north through Monday morning.

The highest smoke concentrations are expected to be across far northern Minnesota and the Arrowhead region.

Why you should care:

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the purple air quality index category, which means it is considered "very unhealthy" for everyone.

The MPCA recommends that Minnesotans in the affected areas avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and stay indoors.