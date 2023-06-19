Air quality alert issued for central and southern Minnesota on Tuesday

The Twin Cities will face another air quality alert on Tuesday. But this time, the alert isn't caused by wildfire smoke, like last week's alert.

The alert is in effect on Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. and encompasses a large swath of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.

The alert from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reads:

Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across central and southern Minn. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minn. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight.

The alert is expected to carry an orange-level air quality index, which is unhealthy for sensitive individuals. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the alert will impact people with lung diseases like asthma, emphysema, and COPD.

For those affected, you are asked to take precautions, like limiting physical activity and carrying your rescue/relief inhaler.

Drivers are asked to limit trips, carpool, or take public transportation when possible.